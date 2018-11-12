Share:

ISLAMABAD – Eight-year old Eshal Aftab and her brother 6-year-old Musa Aftab received yellow belts from their instructor Basharat, as both excelled in the annul taekwondo event held at Naval Enclave Taekwondo Club on Sunday. Eshal told The Nation that she was playing tennis for last three years, but when she witnessed taekwondo junior championship last year, she made up her mind to become a taekwondo player and in only one-year time, she had managed to get yellow belt. “I have won a number of events at academy and school level and now I am aiming at joining the national junior taekwondo camp as Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has conducted U-10 events in the recently-concluded national championship in Islamabad.” She added: “If given chance, I won’t disappoint the country and I am daily practising for around two hours and preparing myself for flexing muscles in the next junior event.” Musa, who also got yellow belt, also expressed his keenness to play national juniors and vowed to represent the country at international level.–Staff Reporter