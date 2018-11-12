Share:

ISLAMABAD - Female journalists of federal capital have been facing a number of challenges in fulfilment of their professional responsibilities due to unavailability of required facilities.

Mostly female journalists complained that despite heavy work load, media organisations were reluctant to ensure provision of basic requirements for them, which are prerequisite for making their jobs easier.

They said that they worked in every aspect of journalism but still failed to have support to address issues they face on daily basis. They complained of limited maternity leaves, poor transport facility, late salaries and lesser job security.

They said that the number of female journalists was increasing day by day but there was no mechanism to address their issues.

Shabiha Naqvi, a senior journalist said that media industry had not made enough arrangements to promote a sense of safety for female journalists, considering their genuine issues being faced by them daily.

She said that the major issue they faced was transportation.

She said that media industry had failed to ‘provide their female employees with transport to get to the locations where they need to report from, particularly when they need to work late’.

“Despite these challenges, increasing numbers of female journalists working in media are role models for other women,” Madina Parveen, another female journalist said. She said that only way to encourage the working female journalists was to ensure their basic facilities at workplaces and address their issues.

Senior representatives from private media houses demanded to ensure resolution of the basic issues so that female journalists are able to work properly.