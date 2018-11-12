Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that Pakistan is an ideological state and no one would be allowed to weaken the Islamic ideology of Pakistan by making amendment in the laws of Hatm-e-Nabuwat.

Addressing Ulema Convention in Peshawar on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that that laws of blasphemy are clear and no one can amend these laws.

He said he does not want to comment on the Supreme Court judgment but it is clear that there was international pressure on government for the release of Aasia Bibi, the alleged blasphemer. He said that a delegation of EU visited Pakistan on January 22 and stressed the release of Aasia for better economic relations.

“After the release of Asia there were celebrations in US, UK and Holland so how one can say that this was an independent decision of the Supreme Court,” he remarked.

He further said that those who want to make Pakistan a secular state would not succeed in this mission and those who are using PTI as a launching pad could not make Pakistan a secular state.

He said that JUI-F will hold historical million march in Lahore on November 15 to condemn the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq.