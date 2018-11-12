Share:

islamabad - NAB, Rawalpindi, arrested former and serving senior CDA officials and a contractor for the award of allegedly illegal 36 kanals of land at a prime location of the 3rd Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad.

The arrested CDA officials include Ghulam Serwar Sandhu, former Director Urban Planning CDA, who was recently demoted from the post of DG to Deputy Director, and Nusrat Ullah, former Member Planning CDA.

Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu is facing the charges of wrongfully presenting facts in his summary in an attempt to facilitate the award of contract to his front man Muhammad Hussain (the contractor) for developing multiple facilities for visa seekers and running shuttle services for the Diplomatic Enclave.

Accordingly, the said piece of land worth billions of rupees was awarded to the contractor in 2008 at a throwaway price of Rs 2 per square yard per annum as rent of land to CDA, without initiating any process of tendering / bidding, that is the gross violation of prescribed government rules and regulations.

Moreover, the contractor operated this facility till 2015 and illegaly charged Rs 500 from passengers for transportation into the Diplomatic Enclave. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court took notice of the matter and termed the contract awarded by CDA as illegal and glaring example of favouritism.