Share:

rawalpindi - The Punjab government sought feasibility report for establishment of a new hospital at Chakri.

District Planning Officer Dr Ahsan Ali said on Sunday that Punjab government had asked Chief Executive Officer Health Authority to prepare a feasibility report of setting up a 100-bed hospital at Chakri at the earliest. He said that government was committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep and health department was preparing a report along with their suggestions for setting up a hospital.