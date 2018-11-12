Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following directives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, Islamabad Electric Supply Company launched a crackdown against power pilferers.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Shahid Iqbal said that strict action had been taken against those involved in illegal use electricity for domestic or commercial purposes. He said that the present government was committed and taking concrete measures to address the major issues including power theft activities being reported in some parts of the country.

The problem of load-shedding persists due to corruption in different institutions of the country, he said. He urged the people to pay outstanding bills to avoid action against them according to law. He stated that district administration and special committees constituted for combating power theft had asked the concerned to produce results besides taking action against elements involved in this menace. He said that this illegal activity had created the problem of line losses and other issues in power sector.

The CEO revealed that a number of FIRs had been registered against persons involved in power theft.

He said that the concerned quarters had also recovered money from defaulters which he added was being deposited in national exchequer.

Appreciating the PTI government’s commitment, he said that it was the first time that focus was being given to address real issues. To a question, he said that the issue of circular debt had emerged due to weak concerns of some elements. Power theft is a burning issue in the country, he said, adding that the previous governments could not achieve success in resolving these important affairs of the state. He said that the department was taking strict action against the power pilferers as a number of electric meters had been disconnected in various areas of the consumers. The concerned department would restore the electricity after recovery of fine, he said.

He appealed all the people belonging to any segment of society, to complain against power theft on 118 or send message at 8118. He assured that the name of the identifiers or informer would be kept secret.