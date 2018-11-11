Share:

MULTAN-Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India is continuously violating ceasefire agreement and fresh incident of firing at the Line of Control is an attempt to divert world's attention from Kashmir issue.

Condemning the Indian firing across the LoC, the foreign minister said India is violating the ceasefire to divert the world's attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to news men in Multan, he said Pakistan is trying its level best for peace in the region including Afghanistan. He said Russia is an important country of the region and Pakistan also wants peace in Yemen.

Qureshi said the incumbent government is doing its best legal efforts for bringing back Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He, however, declared that no deal would be made on Aafia Siddiqui and Shakeel Afridi. "We think Dr Shakeel Afridi worked against Pakistan's national interest," he pointed out, adding that the government would do whatever it can at the diplomatic level to bring back Aafia Siddiqui.

Qureshi said Aafia s family would be facilitated if she serves rest of her term in Pakistan. The PTI government had raised the issue of "respecting the human and legal rights" of Dr Aafia Siddiqui with US Ambassador Alice Wells, who visited Islamabad on November 7. The foreign minister further denied any offer made by the US in the past to free the incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist in exchange for the release of Raymond Davis, a CIA operative who gunned down two men in Lahore in 2011.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution and PTI has no link to inquiries by NAB in different cases. He said these cases were registered during previous regimes.