islamabad - The country-wide anti-encroachment drive might not help reduce sufferings of the federal capital dwellers who seek ‘once for all’ drive against those involved in illegal extension of commercial set-ups on major roads located in markets and bazaars.

While the Capital Development Authority (CDA) mandated to oversee the drive is busy in reclaiming the state’s land from illegal occupants, the people appear less-satisfied with the pace of its encroachment campaign completely lacking monitoring mechanism to keep check on re-emergence of such violators.

The civic authority has retrieved thousands of kanals of land from different areas of the capital including Korang Nullah, Kashmir Highway, Bani Gala, Faizabad, Sector G-12 and F-7 whereas major spots such as Imam Bari, Bara Kahu, Sitara Market, Abpara, Melody, G-6, G-7, G-8 and rural areas, however; did not catch the attention of authorities concerned. Expressing their concerns, the residents on Sunday urged the authorities to tighten noose around the encroachers who dared to challenge writ of the state by causing nuisance to the people with impunity.

Naveed Ahmed, resident of Bari Imam, regretted mushroom growth of illegal occupations in the area within short span of time which could be witnessed on main road leading to Quaid-e-Azam University, Muslim Colony, main van stop and other areas. Regretting the clumsy approach of the department concerned, he said, “The CDA looks unable to deal with such elements as they are still there where they were earlier despite several complaints”.

He said that his locality earlier remained a business-centric location for vendors as it was among the most visited place of the capital due to great inflow of devotees, come to pay regards and offer prayers to Imam Bari Sarkar.

Now, the shopkeepers have started opening workshops without any permit or license along the main road due to a gradual rise in use of mobility modes among public. He said.

A resident of G-7/1 Bilal Haider said that along the nullah, some people encroached upon huge chunk of valuable land of Capital Development Authority in shape of slums and recently constructed multi-storey houses on political basis.

Although, the Islamabad High Court had directed Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Sui Northern Gas and Pipelines Limited to sever their utility connections but the authorities concerned are yet to take action against influential land grabbers due to implications.

A government employee Sarfraz Ali shopping at Aabpara Market said that the mobility of buyers was disturbed due to advancement of shops, mobile vendors and eateries who now had trespassed half of the road in the market, covering maximum open spaces.

A commuter Mumtaz Khan at the same market said that he was stuck in the market because of parked vehicles, stalls, kiosks and two-way traffic flow in addition to absence of Islamabad Traffic Police. A buyer Shumaila Shabir stressed for urgent action against food outlets and fish vendors in such over-crowded place due to frequent movement of public.

The Municipal Corporation conducts an operation once in a blue moon but we all are told a day earlier of such crackdown by the market unions’ members due to their contacts with people in the department concerned, a vendor said on condition of anonymity.

A resident of sector G-8 Zafran while pointing out the car showrooms owners’ continued defiance said that they still parked their vehicles on pavements and along the roads despite a clear direction of apex court for dealing with such kind of encroachments.

He said that they were pushed from the footpaths and said they were left with no other option but to jog the roads as the pavements were occupied by car dealers.

Director Enforcement CDA Faheem Badsha was contacted for his version, but he looked unmoved despite several attempts.