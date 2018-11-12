Share:

ISLAMABAD : Amid rupee devaluation Japanese bike assemblers have once again raised their prices up to Rs 6,000 which have pushed up cost of imported parts. The new prices of Suzuki GR-150, GD-110 S, GS-150 and GS-150 SE are Rs 235,000, Rs 150,000, Rs 155,000 and Rs 175,000 as compared to old prices Rs 229,000, Rs 145,000, Rs 150,000 and Rs 170,000. Similarly Honda has also raised the rates of its bikes by up to Rs 4000. The new prices of Atlas Honda CD-70, CD-70 Dream, Honda Prider, CB-150 F and are Rs 65,900, Rs 69, 900, Rs 91, 400 and Rs 176, 000 as compared to Rs 65,500, Rs 68,900, Rs 90,900 and Rs 172,00. While the prices of Honda CG-125, and CB-250 F was not changed. Honda has also decided to increase its production capacity and will be spending a hefty amount of 15 million dollar in this regard. According to Pak Wheels, last three months, Suzuki Company has performed well in the local market and has sold 5,660 bikes units.

Moreover, the sales unit of July-August-September 2018 with the same period of the corresponding year than surely the company has shipped more bikes in 2018.

Earlier, Honda cited rupee devaluation as the source of increasing the prices of its vehicles lineup. The company sold 90,009 units in July 2018, whereas in August the sales dropped to 80,012 units, this might be one of the reasons the company decided to soar the rates of its products.