LAHORE - Brilliant bowling Kifayat Hussain and Jawed Hafeez helped Lahore Lions thrash Omar Associates by 8 wickets in the 6th National Seniors Cup 2018 final played here at the Shah Faisal Cricket Ground on Sunday. Omar Associates, batting first, scored 138-9 in 20 overs. Imran was top scorer with 40 runs while Sajid Ali contributed 32 and Jaffer 22 as no one from Omar Associates could cross the double figures. Kifayat Hussain grabbed three wickets for just 3 runs while Javed Hafeez also clinched 3 wickets conceding 16 runs. Lahore Lions replied very strongly and achieved the required target losing just 2 wickets in 18.5 overs. Dastageer Butt was star of the final as he played swashbuckling unbeaten knock of 79 runs while his teammate Ghaffar Kazmi also contributed significant 45.–Staff Reporter