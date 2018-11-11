Share:

LOS ANGELES-Liam Payne is worried he will lose his house in the California wildfires. The 'Polaroid' singer has urged those caught up in the area where the blaze has hit to ''stay safe'' and avoid ''unnecessary risks'' and admitted he was upset at the thought his Malibu home - where he lived with ex-girlfriend Cheryl after they first got together - could go up in flames because he has so many good ''memories'' of the place. However, Liam - who has 19-month-old son Bear with Cheryl - knows things could be worse.

He tweeted: ''My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don't take unnecessary risks.

''I think I'm about to lose my house and its memories.