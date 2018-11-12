Share:

islamabad - On the arrival of winter season, pomegranate has flooded the markets in twin cities where people are buying the precious fruit. A report said that sharp drop in temperature in the twin cities led to a hike in the sale of pomegranates and increase in the number of sale points in twin cities.

According to shopkeepers, demand of pomegranates had increased manifolds as fruit shops in different areas were crowded with customers. Men, women and children bought the seasonal fruit from vendors, shops and carts as it is full of nutrients and minerals. Sikandar Ali, a pomegranate vendor, said that pomegranate consumption multiplied in winter, which was evident from a dramatic surge in their sale due to its demand.

He said that people even enjoyed the juice of pomegranate and made many other winter delights.

Noman while sharing his experience said that it was the best fruit in winter not only for the adults but also for the children. It is the best choice to fill deficiency of iron and works amazingly in treatment of different illnesses, he said.