ISLAMABAD - Margalla Hills National Park is nurturing a world of biodiversity amid extinct species of gray gorals with existing barking deer strolling in the woods of different hiking trails embracing the sunshine and early morning visitors of the park.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Deputy Director Mumtaz Alam Khan said that the IWBM was exclusively preserving the national park which sprawls over 17,000 hectares and over 12,000 acres ranging from Taxila to Bara Kahu.

He said that the MHNP was home to diverse species of flora and fauna which is now facing extinction of gray goral species which were ruthlessly hunted. The most visible fauna of the national park also includes pheasants and boars that visitors very often encounter while walking at the tracks, he said.

The IWMB has been strongly monitoring hunting of barking deer and boars and had also imposed heavy fines of sum Rs 30,000 to 40,000 on violators. He said, “Barking deer licks salt and hunters usually put pieces of salt in the park to trap them for hunting which is being strictly monitored. The hunters are also hunting boars for foreigners associated with them.”

The board comprises of merely 25 members and has covered only 40 percent of the total area of MHNP which needs augmentation for better management of the park, he said.

He said that the board after the devolution of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) was put under the Ministry of Climate Change. He added that the matter was still under consideration of Cabinet Committee for final approval. The administrative hiccups have halted smooth functioning of the IWMB due to lack of funds as 3-month salary of employees is pending, he said, adding that some of the staffers had left owing to non-availability of remuneration, he regretted.

Khan said that the board was formed in 1979 with the title of Islamabad Preservation and Conservation of Wildlife Board whose rules were defined in 1983. However, IWMB also proposed the government to sanction 89 posts for its staff recruitment and revise its rules so that amicable management of the park to be brought in action but the authorities concerned replied to have no funds available.

He said that the national park had the potential to generate enough revenue to meet its expenditures and also contribute its share to the national exchequer. “IWMB manages wildlife, safety of forests, encroachment in the national park and anti-littering campaigns to keep the ambiance clean and environment friendly. However, it also manages scientific studies going on in the national park,” he added.

He said that the IWMB had been raising awareness among the masses to keep the national park clean and green where civil society particularly students from various schools and colleges were engaged for the purpose.

He said that the board had earlier organised marathon race at the park for a healthy Eco-friendly sports activity to make people realize the importance of forests and natural hill parks.

Another marathon was also in the pipeline which would be announced after official permission from the city administration, he said.