KARACHI - The politico-religious parties of Sindh Assembly hinted at raising the issue of the senior journalist’s missing on floor of the house during Monday’s sitting.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdur Rasheed demanded the national institutions including the judiciary to take notice of the incident and ensure safe recovery of Nasarullah Khan who has been untraceable for more than 36 hours.

“He was taken into custody by the personnel of law enforcement agencies in the wee hours of Saturday and since then his family members are trying to locate his whereabouts but to no avail,” Rasheed said while quoting Nasarullah’s wife.

The MMA lawmaker was of the view Nasarullah is a patriotic and kind hearted person as far as he knows him. “Although the journalist fraternity is raising this issue quite effectively but I would also try to raise this on floor of the Sindh Assembly, if needed,” said Rasheed.

Separately, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Karachi Ameer Allama Razi Hussaini condemned the forced disappearance of the veteran journalist.

“The TLP would always raise its voice against violation of fundamental rights. Earlier, the peaceful protestors were being targeted and now the journalists are facing the music,” he added.

Allama Hussaini was of the view that they are considering the issue and would possibly raise it on floor of the house during Monday session, adding that their three MPAs can outplay the entire members.