ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that during winter season, there is a need to take steps to overcome low pressure of natural gas in Peshawar and its surrounding areas on emergency basis.

He said that the provisions of basic facilities to the people and to solve their problems are the priorities of the government, therefore; steps are being taken on emergency basis for this purpose.

Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting to resolve the issue of low pressure of Sui gas with members of National Assembly and officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. MNAs Ali Muhammad Khan, Mujahid Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Arbab Sher Ali, Arbab Amir Ayub, Malik Anwar Taj, Usman Khan Tarakai, Managing Director SNGPL Amjad Latif, General Manager SNGPL Peshawar Saqib Arbab and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

While talking to the meeting, the Speaker said that the people of Peshawar and surrounding areas are facing problems due to low pressure of natural gas during winter. In view of this difficulty, he directed the SNGPL officials to resolve this matter immediately.

Earlier, MNAs from Peshawar informed the Speaker about the problems arising from low pressure of gas in Peshawar and its adjacent areas. On this occasion, MD SNGPL Amjad Latif and GM SNGPL Peshawar told the Speaker that a mega project had been started to resolve the problem of low pressure of natural gas in Peshawar. Under this project, a new transmission line is being attached with the existing line from Dara Adamkhel to Hayatabad, which covers 32 kilometres. This project will be completed in December. He added that gas lines were being upgraded in the city. He assured the Speaker that completion of this transmission line would reduce the low pressure of gas in Peshawar and its adjacent areas.