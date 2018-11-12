Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former National Accountability Bureau Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar started lobbying to get the slot of adviser to NAB chairman on accountability in the Bureau. Tajwar retired as deputy chairman of the Bureau last month. Tajwar was a bureaucrat elevated to the post of NAB deputy chairman after his retirement by President on the advice of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Tajwar is considered a close aide of Sharif family.

Sources claimed the post of NAB deputy chairman is lying vacant and NAB Director General Operations Zahir Shah is one of the strongest candidates for the slot. The sources said that NAB faced criticism due to former deputy chairman’s corruption and misuse of authority. FIA had registered a case against Imtiaz Tajwar on charges of corruption and misuse of authority. According to a senior official of the NAB, several key positions are lying vacant in the Bureau and posting and transfers including the appointment of deputy chairman are expected next week.

Former NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had posted former NAB Director General Lahore Major (r) Burhan Ali as adviser to the chairman on accountability and the slot was vacant after completion of his one year contract.

Earlier, the FIA probe said that Tajwar misappropriated NADRA funds by spending the same for personal purposes while misusing his powers. The interior ministry said that Tajwar paid fees of his children, bought sacrificial goats and distributed costly gifts among his relatives from NADRA accounts unlawfully.

The interior ministry had appointed Tajwar in January 2014 as acting chairman after unceremonious removal of then chairman Tariq Malik. He was serving as additional secretary in the ministry at that time and remained on the post for almost a year.