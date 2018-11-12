Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first round of Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2018 (Islamabad Chapter) has been completed with 19 clubs qualified for second round to be played in December. The PCB-endorsed championship has been taking place throughout the country with final phase to be played between the top clubs of each region. In Islamabad’s Central Zone, Diamond, Classic, Warriors, Margalla Clubs emerged victorious while XI-Star Club were given bye. Al-Muslim, Punjab, All Lucky Stars, All Youngsters and Capital Gymkhana Clubs beat their rivals in the West Zone, while Lashing Club got bye. In East Zone, Asif Memorial, Lucky Star, Rawal Town, CRA and Majid Memorial entered the next round. Essco, Islamabad Gymkhana and Shaheen Clubs won in North Zone, while Evan Club got bye.–Staff Reporter