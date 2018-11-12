Share:

islamabad - The National Highway Authority launched its mobile application titled ‘NHA-IS’ to facilitate the citizens while travelling on national highways and motorways.

State Minister for Communication Murd Saeed participated as the chief guest in launching ceremony of the application on Sunday, held at NHA headquarters in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman NHA Jawad Rafique Malik and other senior officers of the Ministry of Communication, NHA and National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The application will allow users to get information about the ongoing projects, their source of funding, present progress, and contact details of respective project directors while the application will also identify the GIS location of the projects.

The application enables the users to get details of countrywide toll plazas on road networks of the NHA along the approved tax rates for the same. This app will also help commuters to plan their journey by marking their destinations.

The details of existing highways and motorways network are also listed in the application. The special road safety measures are also included in the application to educate the public while emergency contact details of NHA and National Highway and Motorway Police are also available on this site.

Murad Saeed while addressing the ceremony said that after coming into power, the targets set for the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments had almost been achieved; and that idea of the NHA’s Mobile APP had been realised now.

He said that transparency demanded placing all information before the people and NHA’s Mobile APP would pave the way to bring about transparency in road building schemes.

He said that endeavours were being made to increases revenue of NHA through utilisation of its right of way. This will help reduce load on national exchequer, enabling NHA to serve as a great contributor to national economy, he said.

He further said that NHA was encouraging the undertaking of road construction projects on BOT basis. He said that NHA’s land amounting to Rs12.8 billion had been recouped from the encroachers.

He said that a saving of Rs2.7 million was recorded on account of expenditures successfully advancing its clean and green Pakistan campaign with the cooperation of department of Climate Change, Forest and Agriculture.

He said that work on E-tendering and E-bidding was also in progress.

The application has been developed indigenously by NHA’s own information technology section, which is being run by a Deputy Director Waqas Khalid Malik.

Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik said that NHA’ s Mobile APP will help provide information to the road users regarding road building schemes involving billions of rupees and that this APP was prepared at a very low cost and in short time.