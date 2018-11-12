Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Health established well-equipped disease surveillance and response units in provinces for prevention and control of dengue and Congo fevers.

The units were established in collaboration with Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP) in Directorate General of Health Services in 4 provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Fata and Karachi.

Trained workforce along with the FELTP trainees is available at all the DSRUs to conduct outbreak investigations, respond diseases and collect surveillance data.

Official sources while highlighting the steps on Sunday said that the NIH had strengthening collaboration mechanism and was providing technical support as and when requested by the provincial governments.

The NIH has also established ‘One Health Hub’ and is closely working with Veterinary Department and Environmental Health Department to strengthen timely response to vector-borne diseases. The Institute has shared Integrated Vector Management (IVM) guidelines with relevant stockholders while data, education and communication (IEC) material is also developed on both diseases and disseminated to all provinces.

It is establishing provincial public health reference labs at all provinces which would help in diagnosis of these diseases at their provincial level.

The NIH in routine conducts different trainings on epidemiology of diseases, sample collection, handling, preservation and transportation, safe bio-safety practices, vector control and management, infection prevention and control measures and clinical case management.

The NIH with consensus of provincial health departments and relevant stakeholders drafted a National Action Plan for prevention and control of dengue in the country and distributed to stakeholders for their inputs. Based on decisions during training workshop, a booklet on dengue case management has been published with support of WHO and is in process of distribution to physicians and hospitals.

Dengue National Action Plan has been prepared by NIH and the Ministry and shared with provinces.

Short dengue case management, assessment and management tool have been shared with all provincial health departments. Provincial governments are implementing measures for vector surveillance and control which needs to be enhanced during current high transmission season.

The sources said that health professionals and authorities were regularly sensitised through seasonal awareness and alert letters and both diseases were posted as high alert.

Advisory regarding prevention and control of Congo virus has been issued to all concerned in August. National Guidelines on Dengue and Congo virus are available at NIH website for ready reference.