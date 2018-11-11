Share:

SARGODHA-Unidentified armed men ambushed a police convoy on Sunday in Kachcha Sarkar here, killing a notorious criminal in exchange of fire.

According to police, notorious criminal Tariq Shah was being escorted to identify some seized weapons in a police van. All of sudden four unarmed men ambushed the police van. The police promptly retaliated with fire and a brief shootout took place. During trade of fire Tariq Shah sustained critical injuries and succumbed to his wounds, said the RPO office.

The attackers managed to escape and police informed the high-ups about the incident. The police have registered FIR against unidentified attackers and cordoned off the area to track down the accused.

Tariq Shah had abducted a 9th class student of Tarag High School for ransom over an old enmity.