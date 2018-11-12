Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that 10 November is celebrated globally as World Science Day for Peace and Development. The purpose of the day is to create awareness about science and the role of science for prosperity of people and mankind.

He expressed these views to mark the day during a sitting organised by Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, University of Karachi (KU).

“Science is such a tool that could be used for the welfare of mankind as well as destruction of mankind, its upto the society how to use it. This day focuses on the use of science for the welfare of mankind and not for negative purposes. The major focus of science is inventions and discoveries, there should be progressive and creative minds too with modern machines. Positive research is necessary for progress and the world could only progress if science is used for development and progress of mankind. Science poses questions and people learn from their mistakes,” he added.

Dr Benno Boer from Unesco in his message said that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948. Everyone has the right to share in scientific advancement and its benefits and everyone has the right to the protection of interests resulting from any scientific production of which he is the author.

Unesco Director-General, Ms Audrey Azoulay, in her message, also expressed encouragement on the celebration of this theme affirming that Unesco urges everyone to exercise their human right to participate in and benefit from science. The astonishing progress made by science in recent decades has changed our lives. Science and its countless applications now condition all aspects of human life. The resulting innovations are an opportunity for the development of our societies. They are improving our well-being, facilitating daily life and pushing back borders that seemed immutable in the fields of medicine, transportation, communication and knowledge-sharing. They are an engine of growth and wealth.

“However, because science today is the beneficiary of the human intellect which has been seeking, exploring and inventing for centuries and millennia, it belongs to all humankind, it is a common good whose fruits must be of benefit to all”, her message stated.

Poster sessions, plantation and other activities were also organised for students on this occasion.

Prof Dr Bilquees Gul, Director ISHU thanked the participants on their participation on the said event, she briefed about the theme of the program and the activities of ISHU in this regard.

“We need to use science for peace and prosperity of mankind, those who use science for destruction are not well-wishers of mankind,” she added.