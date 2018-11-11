Share:

KAMALIA-The civil society members took out a rally in front of Kamalia Press Club, and protested against the rise in crimes and drug-peddling in the city and adjoining areas here the other day.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that Eidgah Khair-a-Shaheed in the centre of the city had become a safe haven for drug-addicts and the drug-peddlers.

"Drunkards and drug-abusers start roaming the area with the sun set and keep the drug sale and purchase business going till dawn," they said. They added that the drug-addicts desecrated graves in the cemetery.

They demanded that the authorities concerned deploy police teams in the area to stop the entry of suspicious people in the area. They also demanded a stern action against the drug peddlers.

Citizens lose cash, valuables

Citizens lost cash and other valuables in a series of theft and burglary incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, unknown burglars broke into an iron store at Ghalla Mandi Morr, a grocery store on Railway Road, a pharmacy on Mamu-Kanjan Road, and a Milk Shop at Zeeshan Colony.

They made off with cash and other valuables. According to witnesses, a group of unknown persons was seen riding a car at each location.

There is an atmosphere of fear all over the city due to these criminal activities. Citizens have demanded that the police immediately arrest the criminals, and bring them to justice.

DRUG-PEDDLER NABBED

The police arrested a suspected drug-peddler Asif from a place near Chak 711 G/B the other day, and recovered 285g of hashish and cash from his possession. Saddr police filed a case against the suspect.

On the other hand, Kamalia City police booked a suspect who fired shots into the air which had caused panic in Zeeshan Colony. The accused was identified as Liaqat Ali.

113 brick-kiln owners issued notices, 4 booked

A team of Environment Protection Department, led by District Officer Environment Protection Farhat Abbas Kamuka and Inspector Environment M Irfan Khan Khatran, inspected various locations in Kamalia City and adjoining areas the other day.

Talking to the media, Farhat Abbas said that 113 brick-kilns owners were issued notices while FIRs had also been registered against four kiln owners.

Another official of the environment department told the media that brick-kilns were totally banned till December 31, and this ban would be strictly implemented.

"Those who want to light up their kilns must use zig-zag control technology to avoid environmental pollution. The government is taking action against kilns being operated without zig-zag control technology.

To safeguard the lives and health of our people, citizens should cooperate with the administration and inform us about the areas where the kilns are still being operated.

We will take action against them immediately," stated Inspector Environment Irfan Khan.