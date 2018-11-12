Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed grief over the demise of the mother of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri. The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude, said a PM Office statement. Federal Minister for Information Ch Fawad Hussain also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Qasim Suri’s mother. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.