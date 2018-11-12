Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Sunday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him the pace of development and other issues relating to the province.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the need for provision of facilities to the masses, particularly in the day-to-day matters of the public with various government departments.

The prime minister also discussed the changes to be made in the local bodies’ system, which according to him was the best in all of the local government systems available in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wants holding of the local bodies’ elections in the country in first quarter of the next year and in this connection the federal government is holding talks with provincial governments as mainly the local government system is a provincial subject.

The party’s reorganisation at grass-root level also came under discussion and it was decided that vibrant and active party activists would be encouraged and they would be given important positions in the party hierarchy from tehsil and ward committee levels to district level.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects and new projects in the pipeline which would likely to be rolled out in days to come.

The matter of construction of low-cost houses for public also came under discussion and the prime minister expressed his resolve to materialise it in the shortest possible time, as construction of houses in such a big number will work as a catalyst and engine of change which will gear up the whole economy.

Such a big economic activity besides giving boost to the overall national economy will help generate great number of jobs, Imran Khan said.