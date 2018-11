Share:

OKARA: Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested the suspected murderer of four women from 38/D village here the other day. According to police, a widow and her three daughters were murdered about a week ago over a property dispute. Depalpur police had registered a case on the complaint of Kihzar Shah, son-in-law of deceased widow Maryam Bibi against three accused. Yesterday, one nominated person namely Fazal Shah was arrested by the police.

Further investigation against him was underway.