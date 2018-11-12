Share:

Raipur - A fierce gunfight broke out between Indian security forces and Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh’s Antagarh village after the Maoists triggered at least seven explosions, a day before voting begins for the assembly election. A soldier was killed when an improvised explosive device or IED exploded during the encounter.

The encounter took place at a village in Kanker district, which is 180 km from the state capital Raipur. A senior police officer said a BSF team came under attack when they were patrolling the area. The IEDs were planted in a series and were set off in one go in Koyali Beda.

BSF sub-inspector Mahendra Singh was seriously injured in the blast and died of his injuries on way to hospital, an officer said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot. A search operation was still underway in the region.

On November 8, four civilians and a CISF jawan were killed when Maoists detonated an IED in Dantewada district. Besides, two BSF jawans were injured in an IED blast on November 2 in the same area in Kanker district.

Meanwhile, another encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out in Bijapur. The body of a Maoist, clad in a uniform, has been recovered, the police said. Another Maoist has been arrested.

The exchange of fire took place in a forest when a team of the special task force was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official said.

The attacks came amid tight security in seven districts of Bastar division and Rajnandgaon district which go to polls in the first phase on Monday (today). Maoists have asked voters to boycott the polls.

The elections to the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first scheduled for Monday and the second set to take place on November 20.