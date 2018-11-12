Share:

Islamabad - Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that the government and not the opposition wanted to fulfill their personal agenda.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in a statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday, said that nation is witnessing that whether the people enticing with post or the people who refuse the enticement are the people who are fulfilling their agenda. The PPP agenda was the strengthening of democratic institutions and will remain so forever, he added.

Was the IG Islamabad removed for opposition’s political agenda, Senator Khokhar asked Information Minister Fawwad Chaudhry. He said that the nation is aware of whose agenda was to remove DPO Pakpattan. Senator Khokhar said that from political victimisation to the removal on the basis of political benefits are the political agenda of the incompetent PTI government.

The spokesman to the PPP chairman said that the nation is asking that censor on media is whose agenda? Why media is being harassed? PTI government wants to curb all political independence by levelling barrage of accusations on opposition.

The PPP is follower of martyrs and will never compromise on parliamentary democratic system and basic human rights, Senator Khokhar concluded.