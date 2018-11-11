Share:

SADIQABAD-Slaughter house situated within the city domains should be shifted to the areas outside the city so that it may not cause pollution and smell.

The slaughter house is situated within the populated area and it causes befoulment and smell the whole day which has resulted in the fatal diseases to a number of people. The citizen Muhammad Usman, Qasim Ali, Asad Nawaz, Irfan Raffique M. Saddique, Rafaqat Ali, M. Anwar and others told the journalists that people have to face by the slaughter house have to face the very problems due to which they are suffering from respiratory disorder. They have demanded for the immediate action from the Assistant Commissioner and Municipal Chairman.

ECONOMIC WOES OF

BHATTA LABOURERS

Government has not lifted the ban on kilns despite the weather conditions have turned better.

There is no anticipation of smog anywhere in Southern Punjab. Ban on kilns must be lifted by the government. A senior member Fazal Khan from Bhatta Association told the journalists. He said that millions of labourers are facing economic instability, which would lead to inflation and unemployment. Weather and Punjab Government should work for the welfare of bhatta labourers and should lift the ban immediately.