ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has released Rs 1.09 billion for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19. According to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, for a project of construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 KM) part of CPEC-revised, the government has so far released Rs 500 million out of its allocation of Rs 22.8 billion for the current fiscal year. Similarly, land acquisition and resettlement for Islamabad-Raikot Section (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot (120.12 km), an amount of Rs 50 million has been released out of total allocation of Rs 1.5 billion for the project. The project for construction, black topping of access road from Makran Coastal Highway to New Gwadar International Airport also received Rs 4.43 out of Rs 22.15 million whereas for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution Gwadar, an amount of Rs 200 million has been released. Furthermore, for another CPEC project "5 MGD RO sea water desalination plant at Gwadar, the government released Rs 30 million of total allocation of Rs150 million.

For construction of offices for intelligence bureau along with CPEC route, Rs 41.8 million have been released out of Rs 209 million, whereas Rs 97 million have been released for expansion and up-gradation of NGMS (3G/4G) services and seamless coverage along KKH (in support of CPEC) in Gilgit Baltistan, for which an amount of Rs 200 million have been allocated for the current fiscal year. For construction of Eastbay Expressway, Gwadar, and for establishment of CPEC support unit for projects and activities in GPA, an amount of Rs 20 million and Rs 4 million has been released respectively.

For establishment of CPEC support unit for pojects and activities in GPA, an amount of Rs 4 million has been released out of its total allocation of Rs 13.48 million, whereas Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar also received Rs 20 million out of total allocation of Rs 901.6 million.

An amount of Rs 38.8 million has been released for feasibility study for construction of break water, whereas Rs 20 million for Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar.

CPEC Support Project (CPECSP) at Ministry of Railways gets Rs 19.5 million out of total allocation of Rs 50 million whereas for comprehensive feasibility study for up-gradation and rehabilitation of Mainline (ML-I) and new dry port at Havelian (Buldher) District Haripur, Rs 15.61 million out of Rs 39.03 million have been released.

Likewise for the project PC-II design consultancy services for MCC Gilgit, directorate of CPEC Transit Trade, facilitation centre Sost, transit accommodation Sost, barracks for customs sepoys at Sost, and customs forensic laboratory Sost, Rs 2.44 million have been released out of total allocation of Rs 6.1 million.

For purchase of land for establishing directorate of transit trade at Gilgit for CPEC trade facilitation, and for construction of office for zonal office (IR) at Mansehra, the government released Rs 17.1 million and Rs 6 million respectively.