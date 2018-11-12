Share:

rawalpindi - Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi issued tickets to 1,185 public-service vehicles and impounded 73 other vehicles for overcharging, overloading and on other violations during October.

Secretary RTA Khalid Yameen Satti said that RTA teams conducted raids and those found involved in overcharging and overloading were fined and the vehicles were also impounded.

He said that 148 vehicles for having substandard CNG cylinders and 307 which were without fitness certificates were also penalised. He said that fines amounting to over Rs699,800 were imposed on the rules violators.

RTA squads constituted to check and prevent overcharging by the transporters, checked thousands of PSVs during last month and penalised the violators, he added.

Mobile squads are also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he added.

He said that special teams had been formed for checking fare violations and the authority was keeping a check on transporters plying on inter-city and urban routes. The teams are visiting different terminals to avoid different kinds of violations, he said.

The passengers should note number of bus/wagon in case of overcharging, misbehaving etc. and inform the authorities concerned, he said, assuring that they would take stern action against the violators.

PSVs without route permits or in poor condition were impounded and imposed fines. Several smoke-emitting PSVs plying on different routes were also impounded during the period, he added.