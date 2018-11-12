Share:

LAHORE - Former Railways Minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has appealed to Chairman NAB that the alleged corruption cases being probed against him and his brother should be transferred to other regional offices.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a letter written to Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday, expressed his reservations over the ongoing process of investigations. The PML-N leader alleged that Lahore NAB’s Director General Saleem Shahzad had become a party against him. Therefore, his cases should be transferred to any other regional offices of the authority for independent investigation, he stated.

The letter states that “The NAB Lahore DG discussed details of ongoing investigation against me on national TV in an attempt to prove me guilty of charges before even presenting the case in courts of law. Therefore, I don’t see NAB Lahore conducting transparent probe under these circumstances.”

Lahore DG NAB Saleem Shahzad was widely discussed in the Parliament and national media over allegedly holding fake university degree following his last week’s controversial TV interviews.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice and fixed the fake degree case for Monday but later delisted the case.