I could not get the meaning of the term “The World is a Global Village” explained by the renowned social scientist Marshall McLuhan, but the recent unexpected visit of “Kim Jong-Un” to China made a clear vision about it. It wasn’t planned but media disclosed it within no time and the news went viral.

Despite of the speculations whether it was an official visit or unofficial, the visit gave the red alert to the world especially the US that their policies were getting close and reducing the gap or should I say that removing the confusions of the powers for which they were split till now.

The new regime of Donald Trump is trying to launch newer and greater policies not only for the US but for the whole world. Unfortunately, the people of the USA not yet accepted Trump as president of USA, so they are not welcoming his self defined rules. Mega changes made by the president Trump have annoyed think-tanks who always played a vital role not only in routine matters but also in the legislative issues.

It was the opening ceremony of winter Olympics 2018 in “Pyeongchang” where two nations marched under a common flag with worm hearts, swept away the conflicts between two superpowers, proved that the hearts of the people were open.

Just look back at the last two decades of the American history, don’t go far past but be with the nearest president of America “Obama” who has served his nation with full enthusiasm. The way he has moulded the nation with his own legacy of rule was spectacular.

Despite the fact that Trump grabbed power being a president but still could not catch the hearts of Americans due to his unpredictable stance towards the masses and the nations of the world.

A new controversy is now growing. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” said Trump in DACA while the respondents who realised that he actually commented on those who are American natives but not accepted by the rulers, particularly by the white House.

About 54 (2 disputed) free nations of Africa have aggressively reacted against the statement of president Donald Trump who made the mistake of hitting the smaller but very much influential communities.

The direct and extreme reaction came out from black Americans who are serving in America with extreme loyalty. Although he later tweeted that he has “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously a very poor and troubled country”.

Rupert Colville, spokesman of the UN human rights office, said: “You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as shitholes ... I’m sorry, but there’s no other word one can use but racist.”

“Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice,” said AU spokeswoman “Ebba Kalondo”.

“Abdulsalam Kayode” a resident of the Nigeria’s capital Lagos, told “Al Jazeera” that the US president’s comments are “not unexpected from somebody of this nature [because] we already know this kind of person”.

The analysts of the globe are bit shaky about the next move of the Trump and how much they would pay for it. The United States of America (USA) created sphere of imaginations that the USA still is capable to keep its legacy alive by all means among various nations but the sudden and unpredictable stances of the president are demolishing the image.

The disputed and unstable nations which were being divided due to many reasons are now realising the facts that they made a big mistake to be segregated while confusions and conflicts can be resolved on the table rather in the battle field. They must say “Thank you Trump” for his policies which are actually facilitating and gathering them again for long survival with dignity while America losing its grip slowly over them.

The writer is a Research Scholar of

Mass Media.

Alishah287@gmail.com