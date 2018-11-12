Share:

KARACHI - Two youth among three people died in separate road mishaps in different areas of the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

The first accident took place near Colony Gate in Shah Faisal Colony Karachi where an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying two youth and sped the scene.

Both motorcycle riders aged 17 and 22 years died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem and identification.

An elderly man identified as Mir Hassan 70, s/o Saeed died in hit and run accident at Netty Jetty Bridge. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Separate cases against unidentified drivers responsible for both accidents were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.