islamabad - With the advent of winter season, hospitals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are witnessing a great rush of patients complaining of asthma, seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, skin rashes, and other dermatological problems not related to allergies.

Senior pulmonologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) Dr Rehana Kousar said that change of weather was main cause of asthma, flu and dry cough, and people should take preventive measures to avoid medical complications.

Fakhar Hayat, who works at Allergy Centre, National Institute of Health (NIH), said that as pollen count was gradually increasing in the federal capital, people, particularly asthma patients, should immediately start adopting precautionary measures, such as use of face mask and avoid oily meal.

He said that the NIH was working to produce allergy vaccine immunotherapy in sufficient quantity to treat the patients suffering from nasal, respiratory tract, skin, gastrointestinal tract and food-related allergy problems, who were visiting the centre in large number.

The patients with severe complications were referred to government hospitals, including PIMS, for medical care, he added. Fakhar Hayat said that allergy producing particles after entering the nose came into contact with its internal lining causing irritation, inflammation and swelling and as a result the people started sneezing, nasal itching, watery nasal dripping, watering of eyes and getting a sore throat.

He advised the people, especially asthma patients, to use face masks when going outdoor.