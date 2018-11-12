Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A married woman was allegedly strangulated by unknown accused at village Gahi Khan Lashari in the limits of taluka police station here on Sunday.

Report received that Zaibun Nisa, 22, wife of Mashooque Baloch was allegedly strangulated at her house. On receiving information taluka police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary of civil hospital where post-mortem was conducted and then body was handed over to her heirs.

Ghulam Mustafa Lashari, father of the deceased woman alleged that her daughter was killed by her husband and his parents. Talking to media persons, he said that deceased was married with Mashooque Baloch about five months ago.

Police said that they were investigating the matter however no case was registered till filing of the news.