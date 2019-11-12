Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday allowed the farmers to directly sell their produce in 32-model bazaars.

In a statement, he said the Punjab government would provide free of cost stalls to the farmers for selling their produce.

He also directed to expand the scope of agri fair-price shops, adding the consumers’ rights would be fully protected.

The government would go to every extent to fully implement price-control mechanism as a policy of zero-tolerance was being pursued by the government and the concerned deputy commissioner would be held responsible, in case of any complaint about price-hike in district, he added.

He ordered to continue indiscriminate crackdown against the elements responsible for artificial price-hike and added that action should also be initiated against hoarders.



The administration should come into field to control the prices as public relief could not be ensured while sitting in the offices, he added.

The chief minister said price-control magistrate should daily check the prices of essential items as artificial increase could not be tolerated and the price-control committees would have to perform efficiently.

In a statement, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has fixed the quota of 26 students from tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur in Daanish schools. In a statement, he said that children from backward areas had equal rights of education as those of the children of the elite. He said PTI government was working for the promotion of education and new institutions of higher education were being established in backward areas. Buzdar said that construction of new model schools along with afternoon schools programme was in progress and a number of educational reforms have been introduced in a short span of one year. Buzdar said that e-transfer system was working successfully to facilitate the teachers and admissions had also been started in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University DG Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given in-principle approval of setting up of Thal University Bhakar and summary of HED department has been approved in this regard. The chief minister hoped that this facility will provide an opportunity to the local students to get higher education at their doorsteps. The sub-campus of the University of Sargodha in Bhakar spreads over an area of 108 Kanal will be transformed to the city campus of the University of Thal. The Thal University will be established on an area of 200-300 acres of land and DC Bhakar has been directed by the Chief Minister to early identify the suitable land for the university. The chief minister has also directed to immediately prepare the draft for the establishment of Thal University adding that the PTI government has decided to set up eight universities and five institutes in the province within one year as the government is empowering the youth through higher education.