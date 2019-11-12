Share:

LAHORE - The inauguration ceremony of third Sarsabz National Tent Pegging Championship was formally hosted here by Fatima Group (FG) in collaboration with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP). The ceremony was held at the Polo and Tent Pegging ground of the Headquarters of Sutlej Rangers (Punjab) on Monday. Chief guest DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Saqib Mehboob Malik officially inaugurated the championship in the presence of notable guests and tent pegging lovers. Over 1200 riders and 300 teams from across the country will take part in the five-day championship. National Marketing Manager at Fatima Group Rabel Sadozai said: “Fatima Group holds strong roots within the country’s rural community. Our mission is to win the hearts of Pakistan farmers by supporting their most preferred game of tent pegging. We are working with the EFP to revive this traditional sport and make it popular amongst public.

We are keen to revitalising the lost glory of tent pegging in Pakistan.” The event is open for all to attend and will continue till the evening of Friday.