Rawalpindi-The violence against children is on the rise in the city as another child has been sexually assaulted in the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, sources informed on Monday.

Police have nabbed a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old child living in his neighbourhood at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed on Adiala Road, they said.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Zaheem, son of Raja Naheem, hailing from Ameen Town, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Adiala Road, Rawalpindi.

Police have obtained the physical remand of the accused and begun investigation, sources said.

It was the third such incident occurred within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni in less than a week, sources added.

Three other children had not reported sex abuse to police station due to lack of resources and poverty, they said.

Earlier, police had rounded up a man namely Tanvir Baloch from Ali Town on charges of sodomising a teenager and registered a case against him, sources said adding that Baloch is the ring leader of an organised sex racket, who had molested more than 60 children in limits of police stations Saddar Bairooni, Civil Lines and Morgah.

The two other members of the Baloch gang identified as Shabbir and Bilal Mobile Wala also involved in sodomising three brothers.

However, parents of the three sexually molested children are too poor to go to police station for lodging complaint, they said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken strict notice on the rise in child abuse cases and ordered the subordinates to arrest the beasts involved in the inhuman crime.

According to sources, a citizen SH appeared before PS Saddar Bairooni officials and lodged complaint stating that his son MH, who is studying in class four in a school, had told his mother that his neighbour Muhammad Zaheem has been assaulting him sexually for last two months.

He told police that MH had also revealed that Zaheem had threatened him of dire consequences in case of sharing his ordeal with anyone or else he would kill him.

He requested police to register case against the accused and to arrest him. Police, while taking action, registered a case and held the child rapist.

Station House Officer Saddar Bairooni Tariq Masood, when contacted, confirmed the development.

He said police held a man on charge of raping a nine-year-old boy.

He said police have produced the accused before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further investigation.

On a query, the Station House Officer replied another accused Tanvir Baloch held in connection with raping a teenager has also confessed his crime. “Police will bring the accused and victim child to Lahore for DNA,” he said.

City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana, on the other hand, has taken stern action against rise of child abuse cases in the city and ordered the subordinates to arrest all the accused involved in outraging the modesty of children and teenagers. “Well, this is horrible act and police will not tolerate it at any cost. We will push all the child molesters behind the bars,” he said.