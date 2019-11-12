Share:

LAHORE - A six-for from left-arm spinner Aamir Ali helped Sindh U19 win the final of National U19 Three-Day Tournament against Northern U19 at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Monday. Sindh, who recently won the National U19 One-Day Tournament, took another trophy home, defeating Northern by 7 wickets. Resuming their second innings on 102-6, Northern were bundled out for 131 in 49.2 overs. Captain Zaid Khan hit 98-ball 64. For Sindh, Aamir Ali took 6-54. He ended-up with match figures of 11-133. Chasing 148 to win, 109-run partnership for the third-wicket between M Taha (61*) and Saim Ayub (62) guided Sindh to victory.

Aamir (for 11 wickets) was named player-of-the-match, while Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz (166 runs and 24 wickets) was named player-of-the-tournament.