LAHORE - Asia Building System (ABS) outpaced Total Nutrition by 7-4 to win the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019, which concluded here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday. Saad Munawwar Khan, Marketing Director, Beverages - PepsiCo, graced the final as chief guest while Ather Shakeel Baghpatee, Senior Marketing Manager NCBs - PepsiCo, was guest of honour. Other notables present on the occasion were LPC executive committee, polo players, their families and polo enthusiasts. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the final as he fired in fabulous five goals while Abu Bakar Siddique and Daniyal Sheikh struck one goal each. From the losing side, Bilal Haye banged in a brace while Abdul Haye Mehta and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed one goal each.