Lahore - Lahore School of Economics hosted its first International Conference on “Language Policy in International Agreements: The Asian Experience with special focus on CPEC”on 9 November 2019.The collation of three groundbreaking studies were presented at the conference with the fundamental objective to explore the implications of CPEC International Agreement on the language practices of stakeholdersas there is no formal mutual language policy for CPEC between China and Pakistan; hence a high uncertainty exists about the roles of English, Urdu and local languages with the avantgarde of CPEC and Mandarin. The conference comprised of four sessions, which were attended by both international and domestic delegates, who presented their insightful comments pertinent to its fundamental theme.