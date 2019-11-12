Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army led the way by winning the overall trophy of the shooting event after grabbing 13 gold medals, 8 silvers and 9 bronze, followed by Pakistan Navy with 7 gold and 11 silver medals at Army Shooting Range Jhelum.

PAF shooters won 2 gold medals and got third position while Pakistan Wapda and Sindh also won one gold medal each. Army players won individual medals in skate, trap, double trap, air rifle, air pistol while six individual from Navy and one team in gold. Although Wapda and Sindh province shooters also managed to get medals, the shooters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa didn’t get a point and out of the 14 teams took the same number in the overall team position.

Overall, Army led the first day by winning 16 gold medals in shooting, athletics and sailing. Wapda with 10 gold medals remained at second and Navy with 8 gold medals in shooting struggling at third. Army girls have set up two new national records on the first day while Sami Ullah and Najma of Wapda declared as the fastest men and women athlete respectively after grabbing gold medal in 100m in the athletic meet.

The first record was set by Army’s Sidra Bashir, an international athlete, in the pole vault with a height of 3.15m by beating her own old record of 3.07m while Maria Maratab of Army created another new national record with distance of 12.25m after beating the her own record of 12.20m.

Naseem Akhtar of Wapda with 2.50m got silver and Mehnaz Bibi of Army took bronze with her 2.50m jump. Ghazala Sardar of Wapda (2.50m) and Uzma (2.20m) took fourth and fifth positions respectively in pole vault. In triple jump, Amina Siraj of Wapda with her overall distance (10.46m) and Amitur Rahman of Punjab (10.43m) grabbed silver and bronze medals.

In 100m, Sami Ullah of Bannu, KP, recorded a 100m gold for Wapda when he clocked 10.64sec, followed by Uzair Rehman of Army with 10.67sec and M Shabaz of Army 10.86sec. In the 100m women, Najma Parveen of Wapda, who also won 400m gold, earned another medal by clocking 11.87sec, followed by Sahib-e-Asra 12.12sec and Aneia Gulzar 12.55sec. In girls’ basketball, Army thrashed Balochistan 92-3 while Wapda trounced KP 108-15.

In men’s hockey, KP thumped Sindh 4-0 while Army got walk over against Police and Punjab defeated Navy 6-2. In female hockey, Wapda, Army, Railways and Punjab reached semifinals. Army defeated KP 4-0, Railways beat Sindh 13-0 and Punjab beat HEC 2-0. Wapda got walk over against Balochistan.

In female volleyball, HEC beat Sindh 25-15, 25-11 and 25-15, Wapda beat Punjab 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10 and Army beat KP 3-0, 25-11, 25-7 and 25-14. In male volleyball, HEC beat Sindh 3-0, Wapda beat Punjab 3-0, Army beat KP 3-0. In kabaddi, Army defeated Wapda 45-25 in a thrilling match. In boxing event, Sindh, Army and Balochistan qualified the first round by winning three bouts each. Wapda, HEC and PAF secured victories in two qualifiers each while Railways and AJK got one win.