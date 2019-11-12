Share:

LAHORE - The Young Omang Network has developed an advocacy toolkit, which provides necessary information and proposes a set of changes to government representatives and parliamentarians on laws, policies and implementation documents related to youth reproductive health and youth policies. “The toolkit gives rationale behind each change and the consensus developed so far in communities and civil society organisations on these changes. It will serve as a resource for decision makers to improve quality of policies, programmes and services for youth reproductive health in Pakistan,” this said during the National Workshop on Youth Policies, which was organized by a youth development organization, Bargad, as a member of the Young Omang Network.

The workshop provided a platform for parliamentarians, government officials and CSOs from all four provinces to commit to work for the cause of youth development through advocacy. They resolved to use their respective provincial assemblies and departments to bring attention to the need for youth policies with progressive language on reproductive health as part of the youth policies. Sindh Assembly members Syed Hashim Raza and Muhammad Abbas, KP Assembly members Aasia Saleh Khattak, Dr Asiya Asad and Madiha Nasir, Balochistan Assembly members Qadir Nayyal and Zeenat Shahwani, Punjab Assembly members Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Javed Allauddin and National Assembly member Romina Khursheed Alam attended the workshop.