KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the law and order situation in the country is satisfactory but even then threat alerts are issued by the concerned authorities so that security arrangements for mega events like 12 Rabiul Awal could be made accordingly.This he said on Sunday while talking to media during his visit to Rabiul Awal procession at Memon Masjid. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah and his advisor Murtaza Wahab.To a question, the chief minister

said that the overall law and order situation in the country was satisfactory but there were lot of enemies of Pakistan. Therefore, our security agencies through their intelligence work keep issuing threat alerts and we have to make [security] arrangements for mega events like 12 Rabiul Awal accordingly.Shah said that the police, the Rangers and intelligence agencies through their coordinated efforts have made foolproof security

arrangements and “I am sure this event will conclude peacefully,” he said.Murad Ali Shah said that on the eve of birthday of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) he was extending greetings to the Muslims living all over the world and praying Almighty Allah to have mercy on our country and make it a peaceful and prosperous nation for sake of His beloved Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).Mr Shah who was clad in green kurta, green Sindhi cap and white trouser said he was attending the procession by reciting ‘Durood Pak’. He added that 12 Rabiul Awal was the day of jubilance because on this day Almighty Allah brought His beloved in this world to teach the lesson of love, tolerance, forgiveness, peace and tranquility to the people. “The morale of day for us is to live peacefully with the people of different religion and school of thought,” Mr Shah said and added “we have to resolve ourselves today that we would follow the teaching of Holy prophet (PBUH) and our actions, words and