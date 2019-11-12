Share:

Lahore - Punjab CM Usman Buzdar felicitated Sikhs on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. In a message, the chief minister said that the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak is a festival of joy and religious fervour. He said:“Baba Guru Nanak was the best example of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony. He promoted the message of brotherhood and government welcomes Sikh community coming to Punjab province for attending the birthday celebrations. The opening of Kartarpur corridor has rejuvenated the joys of Sikh community and it is another historic step of the PTI government for the promotion of religious harmony.” He said that sacred places of Sikh community exist in Punjab and other parts of the country and Sikhs are provided with the facility to perform their religious ceremonies.