Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold and dry in upper parts during the next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a slow moving deep westerly wave is present along northwest Balochistan and likely to affect most central and southern parts of the country.

The Met Office said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas during next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Balochistan.