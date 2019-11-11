Share:

Rawalpindi-A cop deputed for guarding the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has slit his throat with a blunt knife over getting his leave application refused by the officers, informed sources on Monday. The injured cop was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medical treatment, where he has been identified as Siddique Khan. The injured cop belonged to Swat, KP, they said.

According to sources, the cop, who was deputed on special security duty in G-9 for Azadi March, had tendered an application with higher authorities mentioning that his daughter is sick and he wanted to go to Swat to inquire about her health. However, the higher authorities refused to grant him leave on which he got disheartened and slit his throat with a blunt knife in a washroom, sources said. The emergency services moved the cop to PIMS for cure, they said. When contacted, a spokesman of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences said head constable Siddique Khan was under treatment in ICU where his condition is said to be critical.

He said the head constable belonged to Frontier Constabulary Police Swat.

On the other hand, auto-theft gangs have taken away a car and motorcycle from the limits of police stations Saddar Bairooni and Civil Lines, informed sources.

Police have registered cases against the unknown thieves and begun investigation, they said.