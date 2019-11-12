Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred to the Punjab chief secretary a petition filed for the release of over 10,000 ailing prisoners on medical grounds as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was granted bail.

The petition came after the Lahore High Court’s October 25 decision to grant post-arrest bail to the former prime minister on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed asked the chief secretary to decide the petition after hearing the stance of the petitioner in accordance with the law.

The petition had been filed filed by Engineer Muhammad Ilyas, chairman Awam Dost Party. The petitioner submitted that over 10,000 ailing prisoners were lodged in different jails across the country while appropriate treatment facilities were not available to them in prisons.

He pleaded that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, all the citizens were equal and no discrimination was allowed. Therefore, he submitted, directions be issued for the release of the ailing inmates on the medial grounds as former prime minister had been released.

More than 10,000 need help on medical grounds

The petition came after the Lahore High Court’s October 25 decision to grant post-arrest bail to the former prime minister on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The petition was filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the release of his brother from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s custody.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also granted bail on the same grounds to Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference as the NAB in its response to the court stated that it has “no objections to bail being granted”.

A 10-member medical board headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood had diagnosed why Nawaz’s health was declining. “It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets. We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days,” one of the board members said.

In addition, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also granted bail to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.