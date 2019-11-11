Share:

LAHORE-Ali Xeeshan, a prominent fashion designer of Pakistan has tied the knot Sunday afternoon.In Islamabad, the designer had a stunning reception as he tied the knot to the journalist Myrah Khan.

A selfie of Xeeshan and his bride was shared on Instagram stories, where the duo can be seen in formal traditional wear to mark the festive occasion in Islamabad.

Very soon, Instagram flooded with wishes for Xeeshan, followed by more pictures from the event.

Myrah, was seen wearing a pink blush and a gold wedding outfit. On the other side, Xeeshan was wearing an off-white sherwani.The hair and makeup of the bride was done by none other than the styling maestro, Tariq Amin.

Writing on Instagram, Elan’s Creative Director Khadijah Shah wrote: “Lots and lots of love to my pal Ali Xeeshan on tying the knot with this beauty.”

Bold and unapologetic. Ali Xeeshan is known for his elaborate bridal gowns and unconventional fashion shows. Xeeshanalways come up with a strong message through his collection on the ramp.

The designer believes in pushing the boundaries of conventional thought and design. He twists the orthodox and turns conservatism on its head.

Ali Xeeshan creations are for those women who treasure femininity yet has a desire to make an extraordinary style statement that is unforgettable.