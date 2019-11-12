Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar decreased by 3 paisas against Pakistani rupee and was traded at Rs155.44 against Rs155.47 in the interbank on Monday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. However, according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs155.20 and Rs155.60. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.26 and was traded at Rs171.46 against the last closing of Rs171.72. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.42 whereas British Pound shed 16 paisas and was traded at Rs199.05 compared to the last closing of Rs199.19. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal lost Rs0.01 after which they were traded at Rs42.31 and Rs41.44 against Rs42.32 and Rs41.45 respectively, the SBP reported.